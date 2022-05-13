L&T Construction bags order for its water & effluent treatment biz

-
-
The Water & Effluent Treatment business of L&T Construction has secured a design & build order from the Public Health Engineering Department, Jodhpur Rajasthan to execute a Parallel Carrier System to the Rajiv Gandhi Lined Canal (RGLC Phase III) on a single point responsibility basis.
As per the company's project classification, the value of the project ranges between Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.
The scope of work includes 213 Kms of raw water mild steel transmission mains, 4 pump houses along with associated electrical, mechanical a instrumentation works.
The project will cater to the water demands of the districts of Jodhpur, Pali and Barmer and also provide raw water to the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and Rajasthan State Industrial Development a Investment Corporation (RIICO).
