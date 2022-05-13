Patel Engineering bags Rs 2461 cr contract for Kwar HE Project

Patel Engineering announced that it has bagged a Rs. 2,461 crore contract for the works of Construction of Diversion Tunnel, Concrete Gravity Dam, Intake, Pressure Shafts, Underground Power House & Tailrace Tunnel (Lot 1) for Kwar HE Project in District Kishtwar, J & K, India (Kwar HE Project).

The Kwar HE Project is being executed by Chenab Valley Power Projects , a Joint Venture of NHPC (a Govt of India Enterprise) & JKSPDC (a Govt of J & K Enterprise) (the Authority) to harness the vast hydro potential of river Chenab.

Hon'ble Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Kwar HE Project.

