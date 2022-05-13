NHPC awards EPC contracts for development of 1000 MW solar PV project

NHPC has awarded EPC Contracts for development of Grid connected Solar PV Project (1000 MW Capacity) and transmission line for Power Evacuation to ISTS Sub-Station along with Comprehensive O&M for 5 Years under Tranche-Ill of CPSU Scheme Phase-11. Letters of Award have been issued to the below mentioned agencies with cumulative contract price of Rs.6604.42 crore and completion period of 18 month:

1.

Adani Infra (India) for 600 MW Capacity with total Contract Price of Rs.4295.64 crore in the State of Gujarat.

2. Tata Power Solar Systems for 300 MW Capacity with total Contract Price of Rs.1731.57 crore in the State of Rajasthan.

3. SSEL-ASR JV for 100 MW Capacity with total Contract Price of Rs.577.21 crore in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

