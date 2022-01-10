Ucal Fuel Systems decides to close Puducherry plant II

Ucal Fuel Systems has decided to close completely the manufacturing activities at its Plant II situated at A-98-A100-A107, PIPDIC Industrial Estate, Mettupalayam, Puducherry - 605 009 to be effective from 12 March 2022.

The company added that the restriction on emission norms imposed by the Government, technological change, and transition of Bharat Stage IV to Bharat Stage VI, and ultimately to Electric Vehicles has resulted in rendering its products completely out-dated and fall into disuse.

Alternative products in the fuel systems and diversification of business were considered to be far-fetched besides Company facing intense competition. As such there is no alternative business or business prospects to continue the operation at Puducherry Plant II.

