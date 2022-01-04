L&T Construction bags significant contract for heavy civil infrastructure biz

-
The heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T construction has won an order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the design and construction of the underground metro project of Phase-1 of Patna MRTS.Significant orders are valued between Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 crore.
The major scope of work for the project comprises design & construction of twin tunnel by shield TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine) of approximately 6 Km, tunnel by cut & cover, an underground ramp at Rajendra Nagar and six underground metro stations, along with other associated structures on the new ISBT to Patna station of corridor-2 of phase-1 of Patna MRTS.
The project is scheduled to be completed within 42 months. It is funded by Patna Metro Rail Corporation (PMRC) and, upon completion, will be operated by PMRC.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. The company's consolidated net profit fell 67.04% to Rs 1819.45 crore on 12.05% increase in net sales to Rs 34772.90 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of L&T were up 0.86% at Rs 1938.60.
