Karnataka Bank gains after Q3 business update

Karnataka Bank rose 1.03% to Rs 63.60 after the bank's core deposits grew by 6.27% to Rs 78,424.66 crore as on 31 December 2021 from Rs 73,800.14 crore as on 31 December 2020.

The core deposits have registered an increase of 1.96% as compared with Rs 76,916.79 crore as on 30 September 2021.

Share of CASA to total deposits was 31.31% as on 31 December 2021 as compared with 30.08% as on as on 31 December 2020 and 30.89% as on 30 September 2021.

Gross advances grew by 4.87% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 56,655.16 crore as on 31 December 2021, while sequential growth over September 2021 was 1.90%.

Karnataka Bank is a scheduled commercial bank.

