Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 49.06 points or 1.4% at 3552.43 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.93%), NTPC Ltd (up 2.78%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.53%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.07%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.74%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NHPC Ltd (up 0.48%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.19%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.08%), and Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.01%).

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.82%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.33%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 0.2%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 185.26 or 0.31% at 59368.48.

The Nifty 50 index was up 49.85 points or 0.28% at 17675.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 76.73 points or 0.26% at 29884.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 8.67 points or 0.1% at 8903.47.

On BSE,1830 shares were trading in green, 1122 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)