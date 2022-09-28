L&T Construction bags various orders under its buildings & factories biz

-
-
The total built up area will be 9.44 Lakh Sq. ft.
The scope of work involves Piling, Civil Structure, Finishes & allied MEP services including Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of medical gas piping, Modular OT, etc., and external development works including area development works.
The Business has also secured an order from a prestigious client to construct commercial office space at Bengaluru with an approximate built-up area of 10 Lakh Sq. ft. The project scope includes Design & Build civil works for the composite structure of 3B+G+12 floors. The project is envisaged to be designed, coordinated and monitored digitally using BIM Build & Collaboration module and must be completed in 12 months.
Further, the Business has also secured add-on orders for various ongoing projects in the segments of airports, public spaces, factories, office spaces & data centers. As per the company's project classification, the orders are valued in the range of Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.
