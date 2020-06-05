L&T Construction secures order from I&CAD, Govt. of Telangana

Order is valued between Rs 2500- Rs 5000 cr as per L&T's project classification

The heavy civil infrastructure of L&T Construction has secured an order from the Irrigation and Command Area Development Department (I&CAD), Govt. of Telangana, which is undertaking the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation scheme to irrigate a command area of about 9.36 lakh acres in the districts of Khammam, Kothagudem and Mahabubabad.

The project will involve the construction of a 1263 m long barrage, 65 radial gates with rope drum hoist arrangements and all related mechanical works, construction of 96.4 km of guide bunds and hoisting arrangements on either side of the barrage with protection arrangements across the river Godavari, downstream of the existing Dummugudem anicut near Ammagaripalli(v), Aswapuram(M), Bhadradri Kothagudem districts to be delivered within a stringent timeline of 24 months.

The purpose of the project is to augment the storage capacity of the Dummugudem Anicut by raising the pond level of the 1550 m length of the existing Anicut from the present level at El. +49.69 m to El. +63.0 m by converting it into a barrage with storage capacity of 36.57 TMC.

