TCS recognized as a Leader for Business and Industrial IoT Consulting and System Integration Services

By IDC MarketScape

Tata Consultancy Services has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Business and Industrial IoT Consulting and System Integration services, worldwide.

The report noted, According to IDC, strengths of TCS are its strategy to refine and build new competencies, efforts to assist clients to secure additional or new budgets, and partnership strategy for IoT C&SI services. The report goes on to mention, Buyers evaluated TCS highly for its scale, experience, and business and technology benefits that were provided because of the partnership.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)