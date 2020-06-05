JUST IN
Mubadala to invest Rs 9093.60 cr for a 1.85% stake in Jio Platforms

Reliance Industries and Jio Platforms announced today that Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, will invest Rs 9,093.60 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

Mubadala's investment will translate into a 1.85% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 87,655.35 crore from leading global technology and growth investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR and Mubadala in less than six weeks.

First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 09:11 IST

