L&T Construction transforms healthcare units into CPVID-19 care facilities

The Building & Factories business of L&T Construction has transformed established or under-construction healthcare units into COVID-19 care facilities across India.
The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro, with its mission-oriented and fast track approach, turned around large-scale healthcare infrastructure into COVID-19 care facilities in the cities of New Delhi, Champaran and Madhepura in Bihar, Puducherry, Diamond Harbour in West Bengal and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.
The company has the capability to construct 300 bed hospitals in record three to four months. It is capable of quickly turning around existing or under-construction medical infrastructure into COVID-19 related facilities and transform large establishments like marriage halls, schools and hotel rooms quickly into isolation wards.
