L&T Finance raises Rs 200 crore from Societe Generale

-
ALSO READ
Leading funds including Societe Generale pick up stake in Karda Construction Ltd
Deepak Fertilizers raises Rs 510 crore via QIP issue
Route Mobile raises Rs 867 cr via QIP
Adani Green Energy raises USD 288 mn for its construction renewable asset portfolio
Adani Green Energy raises $288 mil. for under-construction renewable asset portfolio
-
L&T Finance Holdings said that its wholly owned subsidiary L&T Finance has secured its first Sustainability Linked Rupee Loan of Rs 200 crore, from the Indian arm of Societe Generale.
SociGale is a French multinational investment bank and financial services company.
This is the first rupee denominated Sustainability Linked Loan (SLL) for both SociGale and L&T Finance.
L&T Finance is actively involved in helping Indian women get a sustainable livelihood and become self-reliant through lending and CSR initiatives.
Under the facility, L&T Finance has committed to achieving progress on three important sustainability linked key performance indicators (KPIs) relating to (i) responsible lending to women entrepreneurs especially in underserved communities, (ii) water positivity, and (iii) carbon sequestration.
The sustainability linked KPIs will be measured annually by an independent third-party assurer and the progress reported in the company's annual report on sustainability performance. The company's progress across KPIs will lead to either reduction or increase in interest rates on the credit facility.
Dinanath Dubhashi, managing director & CEO of L&T Finance Holdings, said: "LTF is among the first NBFCs in the country to raise low-cost credit via a Sustainability Linked Rupee Loan, a milestone achievement as the Company continues on its retailisation journey in service of its customers.
Going forward, sustainability-focused financing will increasingly play a critical role across borrowers and lenders in helping drive sustainable growth in the country.
The proceeds from the loan will be used for onward lending across wholesale, urban and rural customers.
L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) is a non-banking financial company (NBFC). It being a core investment company (CIC), carries out its businesses through its wholly owned subsidiaries. LTFH is among the market leaders in farm equipment finance, two-wheeler finance, as well as micro loans and continues to be one of the leading players in financing infrastructure sectors like renewables and roads.
The NBFC's consolidated net profit rose 7% to Rs 307.88 crore on a 11.4% decline in total income to Rs 3,150.50 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
The scrip shed 0.43% to currently trade at Rs 80.25 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU