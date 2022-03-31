Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Goldiam International Ltd, Williamson Magor & Company Ltd, Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd and Gala Global Products Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 March 2022.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd crashed 6.86% to Rs 33.95 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Goldiam International Ltd lost 5.60% to Rs 150.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 53304 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23198 shares in the past one month.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd tumbled 5.42% to Rs 20.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2947 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2625 shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd plummeted 5.31% to Rs 102.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6221 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5114 shares in the past one month.

Gala Global Products Ltd dropped 5.16% to Rs 33.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35050 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12551 shares in the past one month.

