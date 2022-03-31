Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra partner to co-develop, market 5G use cases

-
Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra announced a strategic partnership to build and market innovative solutions for India's digital economy by bringing together their core strengths.Airtel has been spearheading 5G demos and testing in India while Tech Mahindra has developed world-class 5G applications and platforms. Both the companies will set up a joint 5G innovation lab for developing Make in India use cases for the Indian and global markets. The two companies will also bring to market customized Enterprise Grade Private Networks. Airtel and Tech Mahindra will also offer secure Cloud and Content Delivery Network (CDN) solutions to businesses.
Further, the two companies will explore leveraging Tech Mahindra's technological expertise to support Airtel in Cloud Engineering, implementation of tools for Cloud Orchestration.
Manish Vyas, president, communications, media and entertainment business, and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said: "5G ecosystem will unlock immense opportunities for industries across sectors to improve productivity and enhance customer experience through digitally powered new-age platforms and solutions. We are excited to partner with Airtel to provide innovative and cutting-edge solutions for enterprise customers. In line with Tech Mahindra's NXT.NOW framework, this collaboration is focused on offering next-generation services to the Indian market by enabling transformation via network, cloud engineering and customer experience."
Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 480 million customers in 16 countries across South Asia and Africa.
Tech Mahindra is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers.
Shares of Bharti Airtel were down 0.05% to Rs 749.05 and Tech Mahindra were down 0.41% to Rs 1489.95.
