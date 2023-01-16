JUST IN
Viksit Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
L&T Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1593.93 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.12% to Rs 3203.14 crore

Net loss of L&T Finance reported to Rs 1593.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 240.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.12% to Rs 3203.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2735.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3203.142735.02 17 OPM %58.3053.38 -PBDT513.47350.53 46 PBT485.64327.99 48 NP-1593.93240.75 PL

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 07:43 IST

