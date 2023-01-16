L&T Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1593.93 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.12% to Rs 3203.14 crore

Net loss of L&T Finance reported to Rs 1593.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 240.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.12% to Rs 3203.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2735.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3203.142735.0258.3053.38513.47350.53485.64327.99-1593.93240.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)