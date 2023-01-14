Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 12.35% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.14% to Rs 55.86 crore

Net profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery declined 12.35% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.14% to Rs 55.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 60.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.55.8660.816.596.692.993.412.833.252.202.51

