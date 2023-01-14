JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

DMart PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 590 cr in Q3 FY23

Viksit Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 12.35% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 8.14% to Rs 55.86 crore

Net profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery declined 12.35% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.14% to Rs 55.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 60.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales55.8660.81 -8 OPM %6.596.69 -PBDT2.993.41 -12 PBT2.833.25 -13 NP2.202.51 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 17:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU