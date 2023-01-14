Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 12.35% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 39.34% in the September 2022 quarter
Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 168.91% in the June 2022 quarter
Garnet Lanee brings range of diamonds jewellery at affordable prices
Renaissance Global partners with Signet Jewelers to launch NFL jewelry collection
Malabar Gold and Diamonds wins two awards at the 48th IGJA 2021
-
Sales decline 8.14% to Rs 55.86 croreNet profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery declined 12.35% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.14% to Rs 55.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 60.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales55.8660.81 -8 OPM %6.596.69 -PBDT2.993.41 -12 PBT2.833.25 -13 NP2.202.51 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU