L&T in focus after Q4 result

reported 7.92% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,418.24 crore on 10.86% rise in total income to Rs 45,555.29 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 10 May 2019.

Eicher Motors' consolidated net profit rose 18.05% to Rs 544.84 crore on 0.33% rise in total income to Rs 2718.25 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 10 May 2019.

Avenue Supermarts' net profit rose 21.42% to Rs 202.89 crore on 31.98% rise in total income to Rs 5,048.03 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 10 May 2019.

Oberoi Realty's consolidated net profit rose 8.98% to Rs 155.76 crore on 69.17% rise in total income to Rs 598.70 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 10 May 2019.

ITC, Housing Development Finance Corporation, Godrej Industries, and will announce January-March 2019 results on 13 May 2019.

