Titan Company in focus after Q4 results

On a consolidated basis, Titan Company's net profit rose 14.42% to Rs 348.30 crore on 18.82% increase in net sales to Rs 4,823.49 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 8 May 2019.

On a consolidated basis, reported net loss of Rs 198.82 crore in Q4 March 2019 compared with net loss of Rs 120.97 crore in Q4 March 2018. Net sales rose 5.03% to Rs 4,243.51 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 8 May 2019.

will be watched. Novelis, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Hindalco Industries, posted a 5.5% decline in net income at $103 million in the quarter ended on 31 March 2019. It posted a net income of $109 million in the year-ago period, Hindalco said in a filing to BSE. Net sales increased 1% over the prior year to $3.1 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, driven by higher total shipments, partially offset by lower average aluminum prices. made the announcement after market hours yesterday, 8 May 2019.

announced that the securities issue committee of the company approved the terms and conditions for issue of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) aggregating to $30 million. The committee also approved the date of opening of the issuance of FCCBs as 8 May 2019. The proposed date of allotment of the FCCBs is the date as may be mutually decided between the parties. The regulatory floor price works out to Rs 139.59. Further, the committee also approved issuing compulsory convertible debentures (CCDs) by (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) aggregating up to Rs 210 crore in two equal tranches to IFC, a sister organization of the The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 8 May 2019.

Dilip Buildcon informed that DBL Mangalwedha Solapur Highways, a wholly owned subsidiary, has received the financial closure from the National Highways Authority of for hybrid annuity model project in worth Rs 1,141 crore. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 8 May 2019.

