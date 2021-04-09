L&T secures 1.5 GW Solar PV project in Saudi Arabia

Valued between Rs 5000 cr to Rs 7000 cr as per L&T's project classificationThe Renewables arm of Larsen & Toubro's Power Transmission & Distribution Business has secured a turnkey EPC Contract, from the consortium of ACWA Power and the Water and Electricity Holding Company (a subsidiary of the Public Investments Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF)), for Sudair Solar PV Project of 1.5GW capacity. This project is considered the largest Solar Plant in Saudi Arabia with PPA signed. It is also one of the largest such plants in the world.
The project that is coming up in Riyadh Province has a 30.8 square kilometre land parcel available to install a total capacity of 1.5GW PV Solar modules with associated single axial tracker and inverters.
