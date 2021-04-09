TCS extends partnership with Proximus, Belgium's largest mobile company

To build modern gigabit network in BelgiumTata Consultancy Services marked the completion of 20 years of partnership with Proximus, Belgium's largest mobile telecommunications company, with a new focus on helping the latter realize its mission to build a modern gigabit network in the country. This will enable a resilient connected digital society, and power sustainable digital transformation in Belgium and across international markets.
In the next phase of this partnership, TCS is helping Proximus achieve its vision of becoming a benchmark operator in Europe by 2030 with its #Inspire2022, a four-pillared strategy to build the best gigabit network in Belgium, to operate as a digital native company, to grow profitably and
In this journey, TCS has been delivering value across many dimensions such as the enterprise agile transformation, network rollout, data transformation, cloud adoption and digital customer experience. Building on this long-term collaboration, TCS will now enable Proximus to monetize its open gigabit network. The combination of Proximus' deep expertise in next-gen telecom networks and TCS' broad expertise in cross-industry business transformation will bring a rich set of experiences to life, helping to shape the digital future of Belgium.
