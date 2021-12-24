La Mobiliere selects TCS as strategic partner

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced that La Mobiliere has selected the IT company as its long-term strategic partner to drive its digital transformation agenda.

TCS will help modernize La Mobilie's IT estate with core system simplification, cloud adoption and application transformation. The insurer's next generation application estate will use cloud-native architectures and will be delivered in a fully SAFe agile model. Further, TCS will help harness data and analytics as well as automation to reimagine processes to deliver superior customer experiences.

With this transformation, TCS will help La Mobilie enhance operational resilience, improve business agility to address evolving market opportunities and drive future growth.

La Mobilie is the oldest private insurance company in Switzerland with more than 2.2 million customers in Switzerland. The core business segments include non-life insurance, private pension plans, insurance products for companies. La Mobilie is headquartered in Berne.

Shares of TCS were trading 0.13% lower at Rs 3,657.90 on BSE.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization.

The IT major's consolidated net profit rose 6.84% to Rs 9,624 crore on 3.21% increase in net sales to Rs 46,867 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q1 June 2021 Q1 FY22. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the IT major's net profit rose 28.75% and net sales rose 16.77% in Q2 FY22.

