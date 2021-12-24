Volumes soar at Dalmia Bharat Ltd counter

Dalmia Bharat Ltd recorded volume of 76285 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18693 shares

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Allcargo Logistics Ltd, MMTC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 December 2021.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd recorded volume of 76285 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18693 shares. The stock lost 1.27% to Rs.1,821.60. Volumes stood at 2947 shares in the last session.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 96442 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31218 shares. The stock increased 0.79% to Rs.5,410.75. Volumes stood at 34999 shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd recorded volume of 2.14 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80727 shares. The stock lost 1.87% to Rs.291.70. Volumes stood at 47544 shares in the last session.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd saw volume of 84141 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36552 shares. The stock increased 3.08% to Rs.385.35. Volumes stood at 24811 shares in the last session.

MMTC Ltd recorded volume of 8.44 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.69 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.81% to Rs.47.85. Volumes stood at 20.91 lakh shares in the last session.

