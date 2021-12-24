Apollo Micro Systems sizzles after order win

Apollo Micro Systems jumped 5.6% to Rs 126.40 after the company bagged supply order of Rs 5.72 crore from Defence Research and Development Organisation.

The company further announced it installed CCTV based Security Surveillance and Animal Monitoring Systems at Nehru Zoological park, Hyderabad.

Apollo Micro Systems is an electronic, electro-mechanical, engineering designs, manufacturing and supplies company. The company designs, develops and sells high-performance, mission and time critical solutions to defence, space and home land security for Ministry of Defence, government controlled public sector undertakings and private sectors.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 24% fall in net profit to Rs 2.75 crore on a 30.8% decline in net sales to Rs 45.90 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

