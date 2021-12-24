ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, L T Foods Ltd and Vakrangee Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 December 2021.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd soared 8.28% to Rs 609.9 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 33783 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12427 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd surged 8.23% to Rs 343.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5607 shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd spiked 7.21% to Rs 32.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

L T Foods Ltd exploded 7.14% to Rs 80.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd gained 5.90% to Rs 39.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

