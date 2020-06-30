JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

LCC Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

La Opala RG standalone net profit declines 15.28% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 11.40% to Rs 63.82 crore

Net profit of La Opala RG declined 15.28% to Rs 13.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.40% to Rs 63.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 72.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.82% to Rs 84.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.91% to Rs 270.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 278.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales63.8272.03 -11 270.01278.10 -3 OPM %30.0132.90 -38.7040.38 - PBDT21.4929.40 -27 120.62129.08 -7 PBT17.7525.49 -30 104.65112.62 -7 NP13.6916.16 -15 84.2774.04 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 15:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU