La Opala RG standalone net profit declines 15.28% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of La Opala RG declined 15.28% to Rs 13.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.40% to Rs 63.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 72.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.82% to Rs 84.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.91% to Rs 270.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 278.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

