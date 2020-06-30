SPL Industries standalone net profit rises 50.93% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.25% to Rs 33.29 crore

Net profit of SPL Industries rose 50.93% to Rs 7.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.25% to Rs 33.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.09% to Rs 31.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.10% to Rs 178.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 156.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

