LCC Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
K Z Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of K Z Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 380.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.74% to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.240.28 -14 1.120.87 29 OPM %45.8346.43 -56.2544.83 - PBDT0-0.01 100 0.270.04 575 PBT0-0.01 100 0.260.04 550 NP0.050 0 0.240.05 380

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 15:55 IST

