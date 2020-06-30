K Z Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of K Z Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 380.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.74% to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.240.281.120.8745.8346.4356.2544.830-0.010.270.040-0.010.260.040.0500.240.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)