V B Desai Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Avanse Financial Services opens branch in Bengaluru
V B Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.90 crore in the March 2020 quarter
M&M Financial spurts after good Q3 numbers
Bourses halt trading for first time in 12 years
-
Sales decline 9.88% to Rs 0.73 croreNet profit of V B Desai Financial Services reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.88% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.11% to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.45% to Rs 2.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.730.81 -10 2.492.12 17 OPM %52.0534.57 -24.9022.17 - PBDT0.17-0.49 LP 0.730.54 35 PBT0.17-0.50 LP 0.710.51 39 NP0.07-0.49 LP 0.590.45 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU