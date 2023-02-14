La Opala RG standalone net profit rises 6.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.37% to Rs 126.37 crore

Net profit of La Opala RG rose 6.62% to Rs 34.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.37% to Rs 126.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 108.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.126.37108.5936.4741.3052.1847.2446.5943.6834.6432.49

