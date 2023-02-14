JUST IN
Eicher Motors Q3 PAT jumps 62% YoY to Rs 741 cr
Business Standard

La Opala RG standalone net profit rises 6.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 16.37% to Rs 126.37 crore

Net profit of La Opala RG rose 6.62% to Rs 34.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.37% to Rs 126.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 108.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales126.37108.59 16 OPM %36.4741.30 -PBDT52.1847.24 10 PBT46.5943.68 7 NP34.6432.49 7

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:28 IST

