La Opala RG standalone net profit rises 6.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.37% to Rs 126.37 croreNet profit of La Opala RG rose 6.62% to Rs 34.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.37% to Rs 126.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 108.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales126.37108.59 16 OPM %36.4741.30 -PBDT52.1847.24 10 PBT46.5943.68 7 NP34.6432.49 7
