Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit declines 29.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.38% to Rs 13.68 crore

Net profit of Sinclairs Hotels declined 29.86% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.38% to Rs 13.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.13.6814.7739.8455.386.598.645.397.634.045.76

