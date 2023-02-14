JUST IN
Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit declines 29.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.38% to Rs 13.68 crore

Net profit of Sinclairs Hotels declined 29.86% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.38% to Rs 13.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.6814.77 -7 OPM %39.8455.38 -PBDT6.598.64 -24 PBT5.397.63 -29 NP4.045.76 -30

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:28 IST

