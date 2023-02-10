JUST IN
La Tim Metal & Industries consolidated net profit declines 67.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 62.23% to Rs 63.13 crore

Net profit of La Tim Metal & Industries declined 67.49% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 62.23% to Rs 63.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 167.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales63.13167.15 -62 OPM %4.805.12 -PBDT2.147.32 -71 PBT1.536.78 -77 NP1.574.83 -67

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 15:36 IST

