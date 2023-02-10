La Tim Metal & Industries consolidated net profit declines 67.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 62.23% to Rs 63.13 crore

Net profit of La Tim Metal & Industries declined 67.49% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 62.23% to Rs 63.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 167.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.63.13167.154.805.122.147.321.536.781.574.83

