La Tim Metal & Industries consolidated net profit declines 67.49% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Zinc slides after Q3 PAT drops 20% YoY to Rs 2,156 cr
La Tim Metal & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.64 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Hindustan Zinc reports decent production in Q2
Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 17.18% in the December 2022 quarter
Barometers continue to trade with decent gains; metal shares decline
-
Sales decline 62.23% to Rs 63.13 croreNet profit of La Tim Metal & Industries declined 67.49% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 62.23% to Rs 63.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 167.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales63.13167.15 -62 OPM %4.805.12 -PBDT2.147.32 -71 PBT1.536.78 -77 NP1.574.83 -67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU