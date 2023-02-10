Genomic Valley Biotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 3250.00% to Rs 0.67 croreNet loss of Genomic Valley Biotech reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3250.00% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.670.02 3250 OPM %5.97-150.00 -PBDT0.050.05 0 PBT0.050.01 400 NP-0.850.01 PL
