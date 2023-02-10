Sikko Industries standalone net profit rises 57.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.12% to Rs 10.12 crore

Net profit of Sikko Industries rose 57.14% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.12% to Rs 10.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.10.1212.3619.075.911.931.221.811.071.210.77

