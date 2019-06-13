JUST IN
Labour reforms would be a game-changer for next phase of investment: ASSOCHAM

Labour and land reforms would go a long way in attracting new investment not only from within the country but also overseas.

In aggregate, the labour reforms would significantly add to addition of employment opportunities resulting from new investments, apex industry body ASSOCHAM said. Given a huge political capital at his command, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi would be able to bring in these reforms with a wide political support as also goodwill from other key stakeholders, said Col Saurabh Sanyal, deputy secretary general, ASSOCHAM. Such reforms would send a very positive message across the world about India unleashing an investor-friendly regime, making the country the best bet among the emerging markets, added Col Sanyal.

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 09:36 IST

