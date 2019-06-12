CPI inflation rises to 3.05% in May 2019

Core CPI eases to 4.23% in May 2019

The all- general CPI rose to 3.05% in May 2019 (new base 2012=100), compared with 2.99% in April 2019. The corresponding provisional rate for rural area was 1.86% and urban area 4.51% in May 2019 as against 1.87% and 4.30% in April 2019.

The core CPI inflation eased to 4.23% in May 2019 compared with 4.55% in April 2019.

The cumulative CPI inflation has declined to 3.02% in April-May FY2020 compared with 4.72% in April-May FY2019.

Among the CPI components, inflation of and beverages increased to 2.03% in May 2019 from 1.38% in April 2019. Within the items, the inflation moved up for vegetables to 5.46%, pulses and products 2.13%, sugar and confectionery 0.27%, meat and fish 8.12%, spices 1.23%, cereals and products 1.24% and oils and fats 0.91%. However, the inflation declined for prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc 2.50%, fruits (-) 5.17%, milk and products 0.35% and non-alcoholic beverages 3.16% in May 2019.

The inflation for housing was flat at 4.82%, while that for miscellaneous items fell to 4.62% in May 2019. Within the miscellaneous items, the inflation for transport and communication declined to 1.63%, health 8.01%, household goods and services 4.59%, personal care and effects 2.69% and education 6.69%, while it was steady for recreation and amusement at 5.61% in May 2019.

The inflation for clothing and footwear declined to 1.80%, while the CPI inflation of fuel and light also eased to 2.48% in May 2019.

