Lahoti Overseas consolidated net profit declines 23.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 75.09% to Rs 60.20 crore

Net profit of Lahoti Overseas declined 23.12% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 75.09% to Rs 60.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 241.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales60.20241.67 -75 OPM %9.024.37 -PBDT6.6911.52 -42 PBT6.0210.69 -44 NP4.095.32 -23

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:43 IST

