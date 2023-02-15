Lahoti Overseas consolidated net profit declines 23.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 75.09% to Rs 60.20 crore

Net profit of Lahoti Overseas declined 23.12% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 75.09% to Rs 60.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 241.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.60.20241.679.024.376.6911.526.0210.694.095.32

