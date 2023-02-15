Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit rises 45.23% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 74.54% to Rs 2317.00 crore

Net profit of Prestige Estates Projects rose 45.23% to Rs 127.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 74.54% to Rs 2317.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1327.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2317.001327.5024.7027.28401.90253.10232.10140.10127.8088.00

