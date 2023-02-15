Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit rises 45.23% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 74.54% to Rs 2317.00 croreNet profit of Prestige Estates Projects rose 45.23% to Rs 127.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 74.54% to Rs 2317.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1327.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2317.001327.50 75 OPM %24.7027.28 -PBDT401.90253.10 59 PBT232.10140.10 66 NP127.8088.00 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU