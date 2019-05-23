JUST IN
Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works allots 2.91 lakh equity shares on conversion of preference shares

Capital Market 

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works has allotted 2,91,757 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.58.55 per share, ranking pari passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company on receipt of the Letter from the following entity exercising their option to convert the 2,00,000 -6/~ Non Cumulative Optionally Convertible Preference Shares of Rs.100/- each held by them into Equity Shares on Preferential basis.

Consequent to the said allotment the issued and paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company has gone up to Rs.66,87,502 Equity Shares of Rs.

Io/- each aggregating to Rs.6,68,75,020/-.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 13:34 IST

