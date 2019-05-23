Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works allots 2.91 lakh equity shares on conversion of preference shares

has allotted 2,91,757 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.58.55 per share, ranking with the existing Equity Shares of the Company on receipt of the Letter from the following entity exercising their option to convert the 2,00,000 -6/~ Non Cumulative Optionally Convertible Preference Shares of Rs.100/- each held by them into Equity Shares on Preferential basis.

Consequent to the said allotment the issued and paid-up Equity Capital of the Company has gone up to Rs.66,87,502 Equity Shares of Rs.

Io/- each aggregating to Rs.6,68,75,020/-.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)