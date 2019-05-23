Zydus receives USFDA approval for Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules

-
Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules USP (US RLD NEXIUM), 25 mg and 40 mg.
It will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.
Esomeprazole belongs to the group of medicines termed as proton pump inhibitors. Esomeprazole reduces the amount of acid secreted by the stomach. It is used to treat the symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease, to reduce the risk of stomach ulcers in some people taking pain medicines, to treat patients with stomach infection (Helicobacter pylori) along with certain antibiotics and long-term treatment of conditions where stomach makes too much acid.
The group now has 266 approvals and has so far filed over 350 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 200304.
