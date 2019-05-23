Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone to develop and operate container terminal at Yangon Port in Myanmar

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone signed an agreement to develop and operate a container terminal at Port in

The proposed container terminal at is part of APSEZ strategy to expand its in South- This will also act as a network point to feed into our upcoming transshipment hub at Furthermore, the proposed container terminal will be integrated with our Ports/Terminals along the east and south coast of India, unlocking synergies by offering multiple entry/exit points for the shipping lines which wish to call on this region.

The is located at city cluster & inner harbour of Port. The site is ideally placed to serve the traffic from industries surrounding the city with adequate storage and good evacuation channel for the port.

The BOT/ Lease agreement is signed for 50 years and extendable twice for ten years each.

The terminal will have a capacity to handle 0.80 Mn TEUs of containers. The construction of phase I is expected to be completed by June, 2021. The estimated cost for implementing phase I of 0.5 Mn TEUs is between US $ 220- 230 Mn and phase II expansion to 0.8 Mn TEUs is expected to cost between US $55-60 will have a quay length of 635 meters with capability to handle three vessels at a time.

APSEZ would introduce its operating and technological expertise to by using modern equipment to ensure efficient handling of containers, thereby reducing the average turnaround time of the vessels.

All requisite clearances/permissions for setting up of the terminal at Yangon, Myanmar have been received in the form of (MIC) permit.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)