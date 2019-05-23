Board of TCI Finance appoints director

-
ALSO READ
TCI Industries allots Non Convertible Red. Pref Shares
Board of TCI Industries allots 1250 preference shares to ABC India
TCI Express Q3 net profit surges 21 pc to Rs 19 cr
TCI Industries standalone net profit declines 41.67% in the March 2019 quarter
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation appoints an Additional Director
-
At meeting held on 22 May 2019The Board of TCI Finance at its meeting held on 22 May 2019 has appointed Radhe Shyam Agarwala (DIN: 00368733) as an Additional Director on the Board of Director of the Company subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General meeting of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU