Board of TCI Finance appoints director

At meeting held on 22 May 2019

The Board of TCI Finance at its meeting held on 22 May 2019 has appointed Radhe Shyam Agarwala (DIN: 00368733) as an Additional Director on the Board of Director of the Company subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General meeting of the Company.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 11:08 IST

