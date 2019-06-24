Larsen & Toubro bags 2x660 MW power project in Buxar, Bihar

JUST IN
The Power business of Larsen & Toubro has bagged a mega engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order (As per L&T's project classification: value in excess of Rs 7000 crore) from SJVN Thermal to set up a 2x660 MW ultra-supercritical power plant in Buxar district, Bihar.

The scope of work for L&T includes Design, Engineering, Manufacture, Procurement, Supply, Construction, Erection, Testing a Commissioning of Buxar Thermal Power Project (2x660 MW), on turnkey basis, covering steam generator, steam turbine generator, electrostatic precipitator, NOx control system, flue gas desulphurization (FGD) system and complete balance of plant (BoP) systems including raw water intake system, make-up water system, coal Et ash handling system, ash dyke, complete Eal system including switchyard and complete civil, structural and architectural works.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 09:28 IST

