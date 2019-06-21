JUST IN
Kabra Extrusion Technik gets revision in credit ratings for bank facilities
Business Standard

Zen Technologies gets revision in credit ratings

Capital Market 

from CARE

Zen Technologies announced that CARE Ratings has reviewed the credit ratings of the company as under -

Long term/ short term bank facilities - CARE BBB; Stable / CARE A3+ (Revised from CARE BBB-;Stable / CARE A3)\
Long term bank facilities - CARE BBB; Stable (Revised from CARE BBB-; Stable
Short term bank facilities - CARE A3+ (Revised from CARE A3)

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 19:08 IST

