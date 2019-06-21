Zen Technologies gets revision in credit ratings

-
from CAREZen Technologies announced that CARE Ratings has reviewed the credit ratings of the company as under -
Long term/ short term bank facilities - CARE BBB; Stable / CARE A3+ (Revised from CARE BBB-;Stable / CARE A3)\
Long term bank facilities - CARE BBB; Stable (Revised from CARE BBB-; Stable
Short term bank facilities - CARE A3+ (Revised from CARE A3)
