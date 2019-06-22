Neuland Laboratories announces completion of USFDA inspection of its Unit 1 at Bonthapally, Hyderabad

announced that the United States (US FDA) inspected its Unit 1 at Bonthapally, from 17 to 21 June 2019.

The inspection has been completed with five observations given under form 483.

The company has already initiated corrective and preventive actions for the observations and is confident of satisfying the FDA within the stipulated time.

This is a regular surveillance audit by USFDA, and no data integrity issues were observed during the inspection.

