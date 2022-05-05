Larsen & Toubro bags 'large' order from MAHSR for Bullet Train Project

-
Larsen & Toubro on Thursday announced that its railway arm secured a contract from National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) to construct 116 route kilometre of high-speed ballastless trackworks.The contract received is for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, popularly referred to as the Bullet Train Project. As per L&T classification, the value of the 'large' contract lies between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.
The scope of the order includes design, supply, construction, testing and commissioning track works on a design-build lump sum price basis for a double line railway between Vadodara and Sabarmati in Gujarat. Post completion, the slab track system will enable trains to travel at speeds of up to 320 kmph.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. The EPC major's consolidated net profit fell 16.70% to Rs 2,054.74 crore on 11.14% increase in net sales to Rs 39,562.92 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of Larsen & Toubro were trading 0.38% higher at Rs 1,639.7 on the BSE.
