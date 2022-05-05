Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 39.42 points or 1.15% at 3379.03 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 4.98%), Sobha Ltd (down 3.84%), and DLF Ltd (down 2.05%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.35%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.03%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.89%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 304.44 or 0.55% at 55973.47.

The Nifty 50 index was up 80.35 points or 0.48% at 16757.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 122.53 points or 0.44% at 27885.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 44.05 points or 0.53% at 8402.62.

On BSE,1930 shares were trading in green, 1321 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

