Nila Spaces Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Uma Exports Ltd, N K Industries Ltd, Pix Transmission Ltd and Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 May 2022.

Nila Spaces Ltd tumbled 7.08% to Rs 3.15 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Uma Exports Ltd lost 6.54% to Rs 52.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd crashed 6.52% to Rs 35.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1674 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1110 shares in the past one month.

Pix Transmission Ltd fell 5.82% to Rs 950.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10084 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17972 shares in the past one month.

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd dropped 5.76% to Rs 41.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 89134 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

