Volumes spurt at ABB India Ltd counter

Westlife Development Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd, Hikal Ltd, Pfizer Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 May 2022.

ABB India Ltd registered volume of 21.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.14 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.15% to Rs.2,218.95. Volumes stood at 70125 shares in the last session.

Westlife Development Ltd witnessed volume of 2.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37224 shares. The stock dropped 1.49% to Rs.453.90. Volumes stood at 33819 shares in the last session.

Rain Industries Ltd recorded volume of 90.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.22 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.14% to Rs.173.70. Volumes stood at 62.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Hikal Ltd recorded volume of 5.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.77% to Rs.412.30. Volumes stood at 1.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 1.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 45823 shares. The stock dropped 0.06% to Rs.4,366.00. Volumes stood at 12256 shares in the last session.

