Larsen & Toubro board to mull fund raising on 24 Mar

Larsen & Toubro after market hours on Monday announced that the company's board will meet on 24 March 2022 to seek approval for raising funds.

In an exchange filing, L&T said, a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 24 March 2022, to seek approval for raising funds including through issue of debt securities as part of company's refinancing program.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. The EPC major's consolidated net profit fell 16.70% to Rs 2,054.74 crore on 11.14% increase in net sales to Rs 39,562.92 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.02% lower at Rs 1,756 on BSE in early trade.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)