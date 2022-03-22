Larsen & Toubro board to mull fund raising on 24 Mar

Larsen & Toubro after market hours on Monday announced that the company's board will meet on 24 March 2022 to seek approval for raising funds.In an exchange filing, L&T said, a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 24 March 2022, to seek approval for raising funds including through issue of debt securities as part of company's refinancing program.
L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. The EPC major's consolidated net profit fell 16.70% to Rs 2,054.74 crore on 11.14% increase in net sales to Rs 39,562.92 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of L&T were trading 0.02% lower at Rs 1,756 on BSE in early trade.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU